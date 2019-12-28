Dubljevic, MVP of the day in the Euroleague

Bojan Dubljevic, Montenegrin pivot of Valencia, has been designated as the best player (MVP) on day 16 of the Euroleague after reaching 42 assessment points.

It is the first recognition for Dubljevic who scored 30 points and captured 12 rebounds in the victory in the extension of his team, by 98-100, on the track of the Turkish Fenerbahce.

French eave Nando De Colo (Fenerbahce) was the top scorer with 31 points, while the Hispanic-Montenegrin Nikola Mirotic (Barcelona) was the best rebounder of the day with 15 catches.

Americans Mike James (CSKA) and Thomas Walkup (Zalgiris) were with 11 final passes the best assistants. Three players were the best 'thieves' with 4 steals: the Italian Daniel Hackett (CSKA), the Frenchman Rodrigue Beaubois (Anadolu Efes) and the German-American Makai Mason (Alba Berlin).

The Mexican Gustavo Ayón (Zenit St. Petersburg) and the American Kaleb Tarczewski (AX Milan) were the best corkers with 3 each.

This week there were 7 double-doubles: Mirotic (21 points and 15 rebounds), Dubljevic (30 points and 12 rebounds), Cape Verdean Walter Tavares (Real Madrid) (14 points and 14 rebounds), Tarczewski (11 points and 10 rebounds) Cameroon Landry Nnoko (Alba Berlin) (11 points and 11 rebounds), James (17 points and 11 assists) and Walkup (13 points and 11 assists).