Sports

Dubljevic, MVP of the day in the Euroleague

December 28, 2019
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Bojan Dubljevic, Montenegrin pivot of Valencia, has been designated as the best player (MVP) on day 16 of the Euroleague after reaching 42 assessment points.

It is the first recognition for Dubljevic who scored 30 points and captured 12 rebounds in the victory in the extension of his team, by 98-100, on the track of the Turkish Fenerbahce.

French eave Nando De Colo (Fenerbahce) was the top scorer with 31 points, while the Hispanic-Montenegrin Nikola Mirotic (Barcelona) was the best rebounder of the day with 15 catches.

Americans Mike James (CSKA) and Thomas Walkup (Zalgiris) were with 11 final passes the best assistants. Three players were the best 'thieves' with 4 steals: the Italian Daniel Hackett (CSKA), the Frenchman Rodrigue Beaubois (Anadolu Efes) and the German-American Makai Mason (Alba Berlin).

The Mexican Gustavo Ayón (Zenit St. Petersburg) and the American Kaleb Tarczewski (AX Milan) were the best corkers with 3 each.

READ:  Previous meeting: Atlas Guadalajara receives San Luis on the seventeenth day

This week there were 7 double-doubles: Mirotic (21 points and 15 rebounds), Dubljevic (30 points and 12 rebounds), Cape Verdean Walter Tavares (Real Madrid) (14 points and 14 rebounds), Tarczewski (11 points and 10 rebounds) Cameroon Landry Nnoko (Alba Berlin) (11 points and 11 rebounds), James (17 points and 11 assists) and Walkup (13 points and 11 assists).

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.