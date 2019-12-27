DualShock 5: Sony's patent reveals the new features of the PS5 controller

Share it:

While the rumors continue on the network about the PS5 hardware dedicated to Ray Tracing, Sony decides to update the PlayStation 5 controller patent: the new documents reveal further unpublished features of the DualShock 5.

To make us participate in this new discovery is the always careful editorial staff of Let's Go Digital, which invites us to take a look at the updated version of the PS5 controller patent to find out what news the Sony designers have in store for us.

The new explanatory renderings that accompany the description of the technologies and devices patented by the Japanese giant show indeed two "additional sections" on the back of the controller: inside these slots we find two pairs of buttons, for a total of four additional keys that add up to those already present on the current DualShock 4.

The buttons in question should be of two types: the first ones will be larger in size and will play some "knobs" functions, while the latter will have smaller size and they don't seem to have any characteristics other than the traditional keys that make up the quartet of historical icons of the PlayStation controllers. Again, the kids of Let's Go Digital took advantage of the help of the Italian designer Giuseppe Spinelli to recreate the controller renders (here you can find his YouTube profile Snoreyn). What do you think of these new features? Let us know with a comment, but not before admiring the images of the PS5 DualShock 5 taken from the new Sony patent at the bottom of this news.