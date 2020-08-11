DualShock 4: Sony is relaunching some of the most popular colors and designs of the PS4 controller

Share it:

Sony has announced the return of a selection of alternative colors for the DualShock 4 at authorized dealers. At the same time, the Japanese giant will bring back to the store some of the most famous designs of the iconic controller for PlayStation 4.

The announcement came directly to the PlayStation Blog by Sony Senior Manager Steve Schwartz: "The DualShock 4 family of wireless controllers has continued to grow since launching nearly 7 years ago. We have introduced more than 25 colors around the world ranging from classic Jet Black, Wave Blue to eclectic Sunset Orange and Red Crystal. Today we are pleased to announce that we will be bringing some of the hottest designs back to our authorized retailers globally, including Berry Blue, Red Camouflage, Rose Gold, Steel Black. Check availability and prices with local resellers".

In recent days, Sony's choice to limit the compatibility of the DualShock 4 on SS5. Among the characters intervened in the debate there is also the former Xbox Albert Brush who has criticized the move of PlayStation. Concerns about the accessibility of the new controller DualSense have been expressed by the community of players with disabilities.