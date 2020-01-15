DualShock 4 Button Expansion: the first reviews are more than positive

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

About a month after the arrival of the DualShock 4 Keys Expansion on the Italian market, the first opinions on the accessory arrive on the main international videogame magazines which adds to the PlayStation 4 controller two additional keys and an OLED screen useful for programming these keys.

It seems that the reviewers of Polygon, IGN and other newspapers all agree on the peripheral: it is something that makes the use of some genres more pleasant and is extremely simple to program thanks to the small screen provided. This small gadget therefore allows you to transform at the price of only 29.99 euros your simple DualShock 4 in something very similar to the Razer Raiju, the Nacon Revolution or the more recent Astro C40 TR without paying more or less high figures.

From the articles in question it also emerges how this particular accessory branded Sony is perfectly compatible even on PC, since the two additional buttons are limited to replicating the functions performed by two of those already present on the controller. So if you love playing on a PC with a PS4 pad it might be for you.

In short, it seems that this device is very useful and it is therefore highly probable that Sony decides to make it compatible with the increasingly talked about PlayStation 5 controller or to include them directly inside it, as mentioned in some patents of the DualShock 5 finished on the net some week ago.

We remind you that the DualShock 4 Key Expansion will be available on the shelves of all the main Italian retailers starting from next February 14, 2020 and it is already possible to make a reservation at some physical and online stores.