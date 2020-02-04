DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment: the Video Review of the new accessory for the PS4 joypad

Share it:

Sony's new official accessory for PlayStation 4 adds new buttons to the DualShock 4 controller: we discover its features in this video.

Available in Italy from February 14, the Back Button Attachment (sold here by us as Key Expansion) allows the DualShock 4 joypad to expand its range of keys by adding two rear buttons, both can be remapped with 16 different actions.

The new Sony accessory also integrates a OLED display which allows the user to have detailed information on the configurations used and the customization options available, all thanks to the presence of an additional button that allows players to save up to three specific configurations.

Despite the important dimensions, the latest device baked by the Japanese technological giant turns out to be a valid playmate thanks to theexcellent ergonomics and its incredible flexibility of use, thanks to the tests conducted on all video games from the PlayStation 4 and PS VR game library.

For further information, in addition to the above video, we recommend reading the review of the Back Button of the DualShock 4 by Francesco Fossetti to discover the strengths and weaknesses of this new videogame accessory for the official PS4 pad.