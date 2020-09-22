DualSense vs DualShock 4, PS5 and PS4 controllers compared: all the details on video!

There are now less than two months before the market debut of the highly anticipated next generation consoles. Among the innovations that Sony hardware will bring with them, we also find the DualSense, controller equipped with rather intriguing functions.

Among the innovations proposed by the pad are the implementation of feedback aptico and the introduction of adaptive triggers. Both features aim to offer a more immersive gaming experience, with sensations and features absent from the offer of the DualShock 4.

In view of the debut of PlayStation 5, in its double Standard and Digital version, the editorial staff of Everyeye took the opportunity to create a video summary dedicated to features of DualSense. Comparing it with the PalyStation 4 pad, we analyzed the dimensions, weight, cost and functionality of the new videogame hardware. As usual, you can find the video directly at the opening of this news, or, if you prefer, on the Everyeye YouTube Channel. In both cases, we wish you a good view!

In closing, we remind you that PlayStation 5 Standard Edition and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be available in Europe starting from the next November 19. Lately, Sony presented the packs of PS5 accessories, including DualSense, dedicated headset and much more, all currently already available for pre-order.