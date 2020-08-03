DualSense vs DualShock 4: autonomy and ergonomics, leak a video leak of the PS5 joypad

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the rumors related to the imminent announcement of a new State of Play in August don't stop, the Reddit community was intrigued by a somewhat intriguing post.

As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, a user of the well-known forum has found space for a post published by the user "blursedpersona", which reports information that appeared in a second post, published but then quickly removed by the user"viper_on_fire". The message includes alleged details about DualSense, the new Sony controller that will accompany the launch of PlayStation 5. In support of the veracity of their information, the user attaches a very short video in which the pad is shown.

As reported by the user, the DualSense would appear as a whole more compact than the DualShock 4 and more comfortable. The feeling offered by the D-pad and the main buttons would be similar to that offered by the PS4 controller, while the touchpad is described as more responsive. Also appreciated the behavior of the new adaptive triggers. The battery life of the DualSense, he reports, would last around 3 or 4 hours higher to that of the pad current gen. The user would not have had the opportunity to test the haptic feedback or the DualSense microphone, while he would have noticed an absence of compatibility with PlayStation VR.

Obviously, remember that we are talking about simple rumor, which contain information that is currently not officially confirmed.