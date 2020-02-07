Dua Lipa, who he is and curiosity about the guest artist in Sanremo 2020

Dua Lipa. His name, which is then the real name, in Albanian means "love". It was the grandmother who suggested the idea to her parents, mom Anesa and dad Dukagjin. Dua Lipa, when he felt itas a child, she turned up her nose. As a London girl she had always hoped for more classic names, such as Sarah or Hanna, who would not have pointed out her origin. His family, however, has never been very ordinary, and it wasn't just the choice of names. And if during the fourth evening Dua Lipa in Sanremo she is enchanting you, that's all you ever wanted to know about her.
Who is Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa, age 24 years old, born in London in 2005 but of Kosovar origin, on April 3, 2020 she will publish her new album Future Nostalgiaand is one of the protagonists of Sanremo 2020, in which he will participate as an international guest. On January 31, his second was launched into the air single Physical, of which you can already see the video. If you looped her a billion times songsby Dua Lipa such as Don't Start Now, New Rules or One Kiss, the right opportunity has come to deepen knowledge. The singer with pop in her veins is a source of inspiration on different levels, both for her music, for her battles, and for her look, both for how it began to grind success, how it suddenly landed from another planet.
His is a story to tell, and of which she has made little mystery, because the artist has always made a workhorse of transparency and spontaneity, as if it were his stylistic code. Pop made a vocation, but also a way to face life:
"Pop has to be fun. You have to have fun. You can't get angry about every little thing."
Any other details to write down before making yourself comfortable and finding out all about her? Ah yes, the current one Dua Lipa's boyfriend is Anwar Hadid, model and younger brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid. And yet on this we get there.
Dua Lipa, songs from the beginning with Be The One at the Brit Awards 2018
His debut album, Dua Lipa, arrived in 2017, but the ground for its publication has been prepared since 2015, the year in which the hit singles were released, Be The One is New Love. With those tracks Dua Lipa she began to grind plays and streams, so as to attract the spotlight on her to stop them from turning off. In 2017 he was on stage at Glastonbury Festival, one of the most important musical events of the year, and in 2018 there were the first awards, with the candidacy in five categories ai Brit Awards. She was the first female artist to achieve this goal and to collect two awards, the one for best single and for her debut album. On that occasion he had made two Thanksgiving speeches, of which the first spoke of how her victory represented a goal for all women and that for her it was an opportunity to give credit also to those who truly inspired her, as Pink, Nelly Furtado, Katy Perry,
"More women win prizes and more women conquer the world."
On the theme of women in music, Dua Lipa has always shown a lot of pride, even when he talked about the fact that i lyrics of his songs, except for a few exceptions like Be The One, she wrote them.
The other speech brought attention back to the importance of dreams, "Chase your dreams, because magic is real". The artist believed in this, but he always thought and reiterated several times that hard work must be added to luck:
"For me, growing up, making music, watching pop stars on TV, everything seemed as crazy as in cartoons. It was something totally incredible. Unreal. What I learned from my parents is this: everything comes from hard work. And then maybe things align. "
Dua Lipa got to the Brit Awards 2018 after building the reputation of a pop singer who didn't miss a beat, neither for the songs nor for the collaborations. There had indeed been hits like Last Dance, No Lie with Sean Paul, Scared To Be Lonely with EDM star Martin Garrix. And finally it had arrived New Rules, the song by Dua Lipa that, with its cynical and provocative tone, has turned into a sort of hymn as a dancing queen to say that you decide the rules of the game in love, with a total and proud self-affirmation. In an interview with Guardian Dua Lipa had spoken of the hit's text like this:
"The song isn't just about someone who turns out to be toxic to you, it's about any man in your life."
Finally to end this excursus on its successes in a few years, two golden gramophones have arrived Grammy 2019, as Best Newcomer Artist and for Best Pop Recording with Electricity with Silk City.
Dua Lipa, love for her family and for her roots
Dua Lipa was born in London, but her roots have always been well planted in Pristina, Kosovo, the city from which her parents, mother Anesa and father Dukagjin Lipa, fled in 1992 in the midst of the conflict between Serbia and Yugoslavia . Dukagjin, who as a member of a rock band passed on his passion for music, was the son of a well-known historian, Seit Lipa, who at the time was head of the Kosovo History Institute and who lost his job in following the outbreak of hostilities. The singer told part of her family's story in an interview with Guardian of 2018:
"After the victory was achieved, the Serbs wanted many historians to rewrite the history of Kosovo. My grandfather was one of those people who would not have done it. He lost his job because he didn't want to write a story he thought was false."
When Dua Lipa's parents were forced to flee to London they had not yet graduated: the father was studying to become a dentist, the mother was enrolled in law. For them, the UK meant working as waiters in cafes and bars. In the evening they went to school in an attempt to recover the studies they had been forced to leave. Dua Lipa said:
"I saw my parents work every day of my life. While I was in school, they did it too."
On the Instagram profile of father of Dua Lipa find photos of him and his mother young and in love. The artist of their deep love relationship has always talked with pride, saying how she determined their family union, their openness and how it inadvertently turned out to be a contraindication, because it charged her with expectations of the man of her life .
When the singer was 11 years old, the family decided to return to Pristina. In some stories Dua Lipa talks about his initial enthusiasm, which however vanished quickly: at school it wasn't very good because the Albanian knew him, but at school level he didn't know how to read and write well. So when he was 15 he asked his parents to return to London. Just her and for study at Sylvia Young School, the same school that artists such as Amy Winehouse and Rita Ora attended. The parents agreed and she left with a family friend.
At that time he did a lot of things, but first of all he devoted himself to music: on weekends he started recording demos which he then uploaded to YouTube and SoundCloud. Of those years, when she had also worked in a nightclub in Mayfair, she remembers the time when her mom had visited her and opened her wardrobe "What are all these clothes?" and his thought was like "These are all the dirty clothes I've never washed!". Living alone in London at the age of 15 had also meant dealing with cleaning alone, among other things. There was no one who would make them for her.
To notice it was Ben Mawson, the manager of Lana Del Rey. Since then his career began. For some time Dua Lipa has lived in Los Angeles, but Kosovo has remained a fundamental place for her and her family, which for some years has been investing in the Sunny Hill Festival and Academy. It is an event that supports new talent and that in 2019 had on stage Miley Cyrus and Calvin Harris. In 2019 a Vogue UK Dua Lipa said in this regard:
"Our goal from the beginning was to open an Academy in Kosovo one day, which we could do after the festival this year. We wanted to build rehearsal studios and a recording studio for demos and podcasts, a space creative and safe to take children off the streets. "
Dua Lipa and the passion for fashion from the beginning
Over time Dua Lipa has become an icon of style, with her outfits with bra in sight, the fluorescent colors for which she has an explicit passion and her looks, which go from elegant clothes to hip-hop style pants in a beat of eyelashes. On many occasions she pointed out that for her the choice of outfit has only one rule: always wear something that makes her feel at ease. However, her passion for fashion was not a new success story. Rather. Before he achieved success Dua Lipa had opened a fashion blog, Dua Daily, to which he devoted himself in his spare time when he was still a teenager.
Dua Lipa your inspo for hair … and for nails
If the fame of her look precedes her, that for her beauty choices is no different. After dictating the trends with her headband, Dua Lipa recently opted for two-tone hair and a hairstyle that, with the two tufts in front, is a direct dip in the 90s. We also recommend that you always take a look at the her manicure: her nails sparkle with glitter and emoji, depending on the occasion.
In 2019 she became a testimonial of perfume Libre by YSL together with Zendaya and Margot Robbie.
Dua Lipa the new album Future Nostalgia
April 3, 2020 will be released on second album by Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia, which was anticipated by two singles, Don't Start Now is Physical, released on January 31, 2020. Already with Don't Star Now in November 2019 the artist had made it clear that a new chapter of his life was ready to begin:
"I chose to release this song as before in order to close one chapter of my life and start another. Towards a new phase with a new sound! Everything is going forward and never allowing anyone to get in the way. it also seemed a natural choice since I made it with the same crew with which I made New Rules".
There tracklist of Future Nostalgia:
Future Nostalgia
Don’t Start Now
Cool
Physical
levitating
Pretty Please
hallucinate
Love Again
Break My Heart
Good In Bed
Boys Will Be
Dua Lipa, the cover of Future Nostalgia.
Courtesy Photo
Dua Lipa boyfriend
If success does not seem to abandon it, love life also seems to be booming. The boyfriend of Dua Lipa is Anwar Hadid, or the brother of the models Bella and Gigi. The story with him began in the summer of 2019, when the two were spotted together first in California and then in New York. This relationship came after the one with Isaac Carew, chef with whom he was together between a few pulls and springs since 2013.
Considering Dua Lipa's words about her parents' relationship, we have the feeling that in order to make her happy, Anwar Hadid will have to respect her expectations, which are very high. Fault of the dad?
