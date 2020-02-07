Dua Lipa, who he is and curiosity about the guest artist in Sanremo 2020

His debut album, Dua Lipa, arrived in 2017, but the ground for its publication has been prepared since 2015, the year in which the hit singles were released, Be The One is New Love. With those tracks Dua Lipa she began to grind plays and streams, so as to attract the spotlight on her to stop them from turning off. In 2017 he was on stage at Glastonbury Festival, one of the most important musical events of the year, and in 2018 there were the first awards, with the candidacy in five categories ai Brit Awards. She was the first female artist to achieve this goal and to collect two awards, the one for best single and for her debut album. On that occasion he had made two Thanksgiving speeches, of which the first spoke of how her victory represented a goal for all women and that for her it was an opportunity to give credit also to those who truly inspired her, as Pink, Nelly Furtado, Katy Perry,

On the theme of women in music, Dua Lipa has always shown a lot of pride, even when he talked about the fact that i lyrics of his songs, except for a few exceptions like Be The One, she wrote them.

Dua Lipa at the Brit Awards 2018. Samir HusseinGetty Images

The other speech brought attention back to the importance of dreams, "Chase your dreams, because magic is real". The artist believed in this, but he always thought and reiterated several times that hard work must be added to luck:

"For me, growing up, making music, watching pop stars on TV, everything seemed as crazy as in cartoons. It was something totally incredible. Unreal. What I learned from my parents is this: everything comes from hard work. And then maybe things align. "

Dua Lipa got to the Brit Awards 2018 after building the reputation of a pop singer who didn't miss a beat, neither for the songs nor for the collaborations. There had indeed been hits like Last Dance, No Lie with Sean Paul, Scared To Be Lonely with EDM star Martin Garrix. And finally it had arrived New Rules, the song by Dua Lipa that, with its cynical and provocative tone, has turned into a sort of hymn as a dancing queen to say that you decide the rules of the game in love, with a total and proud self-affirmation. In an interview with Guardian Dua Lipa had spoken of the hit's text like this:

"The song isn't just about someone who turns out to be toxic to you, it's about any man in your life."

Finally to end this excursus on its successes in a few years, two golden gramophones have arrived Grammy 2019, as Best Newcomer Artist and for Best Pop Recording with Electricity with Silk City.

Dua Lipa, love for her family and for her roots

Dua Lipa was born in London, but her roots have always been well planted in Pristina, Kosovo, the city from which her parents, mother Anesa and father Dukagjin Lipa, fled in 1992 in the midst of the conflict between Serbia and Yugoslavia . Dukagjin, who as a member of a rock band passed on his passion for music, was the son of a well-known historian, Seit Lipa, who at the time was head of the Kosovo History Institute and who lost his job in following the outbreak of hostilities. The singer told part of her family's story in an interview with Guardian of 2018:

"After the victory was achieved, the Serbs wanted many historians to rewrite the history of Kosovo. My grandfather was one of those people who would not have done it. He lost his job because he didn't want to write a story he thought was false."

When Dua Lipa's parents were forced to flee to London they had not yet graduated: the father was studying to become a dentist, the mother was enrolled in law. For them, the UK meant working as waiters in cafes and bars. In the evening they went to school in an attempt to recover the studies they had been forced to leave. Dua Lipa said:

"I saw my parents work every day of my life. While I was in school, they did it too."

On the Instagram profile of father of Dua Lipa find photos of him and his mother young and in love. The artist of their deep love relationship has always talked with pride, saying how she determined their family union, their openness and how it inadvertently turned out to be a contraindication, because it charged her with expectations of the man of her life .

When the singer was 11 years old, the family decided to return to Pristina. In some stories Dua Lipa talks about his initial enthusiasm, which however vanished quickly: at school it wasn't very good because the Albanian knew him, but at school level he didn't know how to read and write well. So when he was 15 he asked his parents to return to London. Just her and for study at Sylvia Young School, the same school that artists such as Amy Winehouse and Rita Ora attended. The parents agreed and she left with a family friend.

At that time he did a lot of things, but first of all he devoted himself to music: on weekends he started recording demos which he then uploaded to YouTube and SoundCloud. Of those years, when she had also worked in a nightclub in Mayfair, she remembers the time when her mom had visited her and opened her wardrobe "What are all these clothes?" and his thought was like "These are all the dirty clothes I've never washed!". Living alone in London at the age of 15 had also meant dealing with cleaning alone, among other things. There was no one who would make them for her.