Dua Lipa releases a new version of the 'Physical' video

March 9, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The British singer and songwriter Dua Lipa, put all her followers to dance, exercise and get in gymnastic mode by launching a new version of her most recent single that is named 'Physical'.

The new video of the famous of the moment is called "Let's Get Physical Work Out Video" and invites you to follow an aerobics routine where the teacher is the same 24-year-old girl, this looking to trace the era of the eighties.

During the new version, Dua is seen wearing an incredible yellow leotard with red letters in which the word "Physical" is read while wearing a high half tail that reveals his incredible style and theme that he seeks to continue with his new album.

This video clip has generated hundreds of comments from Internet users, who flattered the beauty of the performer, her audacity for dancing and exercises, as well as the unmissable aesthetic that her new album carries.

Recall that the new album of Dua Lipa "Future Nostalgia", and second in his artistic career, will arrive next April 3 to all streaming platforms around the world, an album that, according to critics, promises to be incredible .

In addition to the expected premiere, Dua will go on a world tour with his next record material starting April 26 primarily in Europe.

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

