Dua Lipa disguises herself and spends a couple of hilarious jokes in the supermarket

We warn you, after this video you will not be the same when you go to Supermarket. From now on you will look through the corners and wish that someone you do not know verbalizing phrases without too much sense will approach you. Because this is what he has done precisely Dua Lipa during his last intervention in the Ellen DeGeneres program. The “Don’t Start Now” interpreter has come in disguise to a mall and has dared to start sudden conversations with strangers based on the lyrics of her songs. The jokes more ‘random’ you can see today.

The reactions of those who came across Dua and Lauren, writer of some of his subjects, are not wasted: some left looking at her with a weird face, others did not know what to say and there were even those who encouraged him when the lyrics were sad. Although while watching the video only something came to mind: how is it possible that someone does not recognize Dua even when he was dressed in that wig?

Now we just think about going to the supermarket and stopping someone to suddenly say “Hello from the other side” or “If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends”. Of course, fixed that the answers we receive are not as kind and tender as those obtained by Dua. By the way, have you not heard the last song of the singer? And what are you waiting for? We leave you with the ‘lyric video’.