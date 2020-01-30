Dua Lipa announces the release date of his new album ‘Future Nostalgia’

Share it:

Dua Lipa announces the release date of his new studio album: ‘Future Nostalgia’. It will be in April and we die to hear it.

In addition, tomorrow he will release a new song that will enter into it. It is titled ‘Physical’.

Dear Cosmo girl, we know that you are still with the rhythm of ‘Don't Start Now’ embedded in your mind but we bring fresh news about Dua Lipa! The other day it was Justin Bieber who surprised us with musical novelties and today it is the singer who has, not one thing to tell you, but two!

You were waiting the release date of his new album ‘Future Nostalgia’? Well, finally we have it, although we must have a little patience since it will be on April 3. Of course, the long wait until the rainy month has made it much more enjoyable because, Tomorrow, release a new song!

Obviously, this will be included in your second studio album and will be called ‘Physical’. All we know so far is that the video clip is directed by Canada, known producer for creating wonderful videos like ‘'sBadly ’of her friend Rosalia. We already have the ‘teaser’ of the new song and it flips us.

If the song is as good as the trailer for it, we won't be able to get it out of our head! Meanwhile … ‘Don't show up, don't come out. Don't start caring about me now …