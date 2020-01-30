Entertainment

Dua Lipa announces the release date of his new album ‘Future Nostalgia’

January 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • Dua Lipa announces the release date of his new studio album: ‘Future Nostalgia’. It will be in April and we die to hear it.
  • In addition, tomorrow he will release a new song that will enter into it. It is titled ‘Physical’.

    Dear Cosmo girl, we know that you are still with the rhythm of ‘Don't Start Now’ embedded in your mind but we bring fresh news about Dua Lipa! The other day it was Justin Bieber who surprised us with musical novelties and today it is the singer who has, not one thing to tell you, but two!

    You were waiting the release date of his new album ‘Future Nostalgia’? Well, finally we have it, although we must have a little patience since it will be on April 3. Of course, the long wait until the rainy month has made it much more enjoyable because, Tomorrow, release a new song!

    Obviously, this will be included in your second studio album and will be called ‘Physical’. All we know so far is that the video clip is directed by Canada, known producer for creating wonderful videos like ‘'sBadly ’of her friend Rosalia. We already have the ‘teaser’ of the new song and it flips us.

    You can already see a preview of ‘Physical’, the new song by Dua Lipa, which will be included in his album ‘Future Nostalgia’

    If the song is as good as the trailer for it, we won't be able to get it out of our head! Meanwhile … ‘Don't show up, don't come out. Don't start caring about me now …

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.