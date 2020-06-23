Dropkick on My Devil! will receive a third season, it's official

Share it:

The second season of Dropkick on My Devil !, anime Crunchyroll also known in Italy with the title A flying kick to My Demon!, recently ended with the broadcast of the special episode "Chapter Chitose". The official Twitter account took advantage of the opportunity to thank the fans and for make an important announcement.

In the course of yesterday, the social profile confirmed that a third season will be produced, sharing this message: "Thank you all for watching the new season of A Flying Kick at My Demon! We will certainly work hard to make a third season as soon as possible, so don't worry and keep supporting us! Thanks again!".

As you can see at the bottom, the author also thanked the fans, writing: "The second season of the anime was fantastic. Thanks to the staff for the effort, I'm happy that the work has passed the level of the first season. I don't want to sound exaggerated, but from my point of view the realization has been impeccable. 100 points to anime adaptation! And thank you very much to everyone for following him!".

The manga began serialization in April 2012 and currently has 15 volumes available. The first season was distributed in July 2018, while the second season arrived worldwide a few months ago and ended on June 15th. The anime has a total of 23 episodes plus a special one.

And what do you think of it? Have you followed this new season? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the first 12 episodes are available on Amazon Prime Video.