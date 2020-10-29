Dropkick on My Devil !: third season confirmed thanks to crowdfunding, will be released in 2022

Last June, immediately after the conclusion of the second season of Dropkick on My Devil, the production team had confirmed that a crowdfunding would be organized to finance Season 3, with a minimum milestone of 20 million yen (approximately € 165,000). Today, the guys from Studio Nomad have finally updated fans on the situation.

Crowdfunding reached the required sum in just over 33 hours, recording donations amounting to 21 million yen, and is now close to exceeding the 30 million mark. Through a post published on the anime’s official Twitter profile, the studio announced that the third season of Dropkick on My Devil !, titled Dropkick on My Devil! X, will be released in the course of 2022.

We remind you that the Dropkick on My Devil manga, also known in Italy as A Flying Kick to my Demon!, began serialization in April 2012 and currently has 15 volumes available. The first season of the anime was released in July 2018, while the second one landed worldwide last April and concluded just before the beginning of the summer. The anime has a total of 23 episodes plus a special.

What do you think of it? Did you follow the first two seasons? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that the first 12 episodes of the anime are available on Prime Video.