Drogon sneaks into 'Westworld'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The robotic world of 'Westworld'has returned to our screens. The series returned to HBO on March 15 and its second episode has left us a couple of nods to the platform's quintessential fiction, 'Game of Thrones'.

This union between the two most ambitious HBO series begins with Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) sneaking back to the park to try to find out why Maeve (Thandie Newton) has disappeared without a trace. And then there it is Drogon, one of Daenerys' dragons (the one that took her dead, in fact). Two are with him technicians who are trying to understand how it was possible that Drogon arrived in Costa Rica. Who are they? Well the same creators of GoT, that is, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

This appearance was forged, as collected by IndieWire, during the post-production of the final season of 'Game of Thrones'. "We launched the idea with a beer in hand and they said yes, very kindly," said Jonathan Nolan, creator of 'Westworld'. In another interview with Variety Nolan and fellow creator Lisa Joy have shared the why They wanted to include them in the form of a cameo: "Those guys are the best ** in the world. Usually when you enter a network where there is a Show of reference, and we have been in that position before, there is usually the feeling of 'we are not willing to be friendly with you', you are the new one. We came to HBO with an ambitious show at a point where their show (Game of Thrones) was and is the greatest thing ever made on television. And they were very welcoming and kind to us at a time when we were struggling with a first season trying to figure out how it will work. We are still friends. "

Will there be more cameos prepared in 'Westworld'? Its third season is currently broadcast on HBO.