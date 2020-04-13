Drogba offers his hospital to fight the coronavirus

The legendary Ivorian battering ram Didier Drogba has proposed to the authorities of his country that the hospital of its foundation in Abidjan, the economic capital, serve as a center of coronavirus detection.

L'Équipe indicated on Monday that the former Chelsea star presented the project at the hospital located in a popular neighborhood of Abidjan, which has been given the name of Laurent-Pokou, former player and coach of Ivory Coast, died in 2016.

The city prefect thanked Drogba for a gesture he called 'an act of patriotism'. For her part, the director of the foundation that manages the center, Mariam Breka, pointed out that it is now up to the State to make the center functional.

Authorities indicated last Thursday that they intended to launch a COVID-19 detection strategy with 13 sampling centers in Abidjan and 45 across the country.

According to official figures, in Ivory Coast there are 533 positive and 5 dead.