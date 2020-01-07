Drifting Dragons will arrive on January 8 on Netflix, here are the first minutes taken from the pilot

Share it:

Nine months after the release of the first official Drifting Dragons trailer, Polygon Pictures finally decided to show fans something more, sharing a few minutes of material taken directly from the premiere of the anime. The video, visible at the top of the article, was shared a little while ago by the YouTube channel of Fuji Tv (+ Ultra).

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that Drifting Dragons tells the story of the airship adventurers crew "Queen Zaza", engaged in sessions of dragon hunt. In fact, the majestic mythological animals, although frightening, are considered as a great source of income since they are necessary for the production of medicines and particular technological objects.

The series relies on CGI-style animation technique Beastars is Levius, so don't expect one of the hand-drawn shonen classics we've been used to over the years. The staff at work on the work sees Tadahiro Yoshihira (Godzilla, Kuutei Dragons) as director of the aforementioned Polygon Pictures (Ghost in the Shell, Blame!), While screenplay and music were respectively entrusted to the talented Makoto Uezu (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Radiant, Konosuba) and to the well-known composer Yoshikazu Iwanami (Jojo's bizarre adventures, Fate / Zero).

The series, broadcast in Japan by Fuji TV, will also see the arrival of the show Mika's Kitchen, in which the voice actor of the protagonist will delight together with a real chef in the creation of some dishes shown in the anime. In the west, the series will be broadcast by Netflix, although we remind you that the Italian platform has not currently confirmed or denied the distribution in our country.

What do you think? Are you intrigued by this new anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!