Drew Barrymore sweeps Instagram with this video

There are undoubtedly many ways to pass the weather at home while the quarantine. There are those who have decided to do that dream marathon of series, others prefer to read all books earrings that overflowed the shelf of the living room, there are also those who have given themselves to the healthy lifestyle with yoga classes, fitness and new adventures in the kitchen to learn how to make spelled bread. But they are also convinced that we must unleash the imagination to have the best time possible.

That is what the designer has done Stella McCartney. The British has shared in her account Instagram a video that looks like it slides down the stairs of his house tucked into a sack, as if he were in the amusement park. A crazy idea that has accompanied with the following message: "Don't try this at home! My ladder keeps me busy … what are you doing to fill the time? X Stella."

But to her friend drew Barrymore He lacked time to ignore his advice and do exactly the same … although with a slightly different result.

The 'Scream' actress followed the challenge released by Stella but wrapped in a large carpet and with a lack of skill that has managed to make us smile. Like the designer herself, who did not hesitate to share the moment.

"@DrewBarrymore took up the challenge of my ladder … in a much safer way, thankfully! How are you (safely) using your steps or ladders? Show me using #StellaStaircase and I'll send something to the best! x Stella ", the designer wrote next to the video. So her fans have gotten to work sending her videos to Stella McCartney. With what gift will the designer surprise you?