Dreams will have PS5 version if it sells well on PS4

The co-founder of Media Molecule, the study behind Dreams and also the one who once amazed us with LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway, has been very clear: there are chances that his new game will also reach PS5. However, it is something that will depend solely and exclusively on how well things are going for the PS4 version.

So, in a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle (us via Wccftech) at the game's launch event in London, Mark Healey talked about the future of Dreams. And that possibility that the game reaches PS5 is closely related to the possibility that the title also extends its commercial life on PS4. That is, it is not just a matter of sales.

This is what he said about it: "Obviously, right now we are focused on PS4 and I really hope that the life of the console will be extended to be honest with you. If the other companies continue to play games for it, the community will continue to play on it. But if it is as successful as we hope it is, so it is an obvious progression (in reference to the PS5 version). ".

Anyway, we must remember the possibility that, regardless of whether a new version comes out or not, it is likely that you can also play Dreams on PS5. Basically, with the supposed backward compatibility that it will offer, at least, with PS4 games.

Finally, Mark Healey also addressed the topic of a possible PC version of Dreams. This is what answered the journalist's question: "I think it would be great. I mean, obviously, Sony has an opinion about it, but yes, although I don't know what the future will hold, it would be great to see that.". Anyway, Healey added that at the moment they are not working on it: "That's not something that is happening right now, but I think it all depends on where the video game industry in general goes, I guess.".

Sources: Wccftech / VGC