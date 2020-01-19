Dreams: the Media Molecule game got the T rating because of the "language"

Share it:

Media Molecule it is known for producing video games that are quite suitable for all ages where the pre-eminent element is the creativity of the players: starting from LittleBigPlanet all the games of the studio have obtained an E rating. ESBR has interrupted this tradition revealing that Dreams will be classified T.

The T classification of ESBR stands for "Teen", which means that Dreams, the latest effort by Media Molecule, will be indicated for people aged 13 or over. The main reasons behind this choice are two. The first concerns the presence of violence in the demos created directly by Media Molecule using the Dreams tools: the tool made available by the developers potentially allows you to create anything. The second reason, however, is unbelievable and is related to language used in the game. In fact, it seems that one of the characters of the various demos created to show the potential of the game, at a certain point pronounces the word "shit" which in Italian translates, in the most elegant way possible, with "excrement". In the text of the report published by the ESBR reference is made explicitly to this single expression.

Meanwhile, Shawn Layden, former president of Sony Worldwide Studios, has expressed words of praise for the new title of Media Molecule. We remind you that the release of the final version of Dreams is scheduled for February 14, strictly exclusively for PlayStation 4.