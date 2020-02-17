Dreams: the first Open World game inspired by Zelda and Spyro The Dragon arrives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the weekend we talked about Fallout 4 created with Dreams, today we report the existence of a 3D Open World platform completely made with the Media Molecule software.

Hat Kid's Summer Vacation Dream Open World Edition (prize for the longest title of 2020, at least to date) is as said a 3D platform game inspired not only by the classics of the genre such as Spyro and Crash Bandicoot but also to The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker and Breath of the Wild Open World games. The protagonist is Hat Kid, already seen in action in the series A Hat in Time, engaged here in a new adventure that sees him in search of four pieces necessary to rediscover … time. The game can be downloaded via the link below, just add the creation in Dreams by following this link:

It is a good project although it is not yet complete, incredible to think how every aspect has been created with Dreams, demonstrating how the tool of the authors of LittleBigPlanet is extremely versatile and also suitable for use by indie and semi-professional developers.