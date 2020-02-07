Dreams: Sony publishes the new official trailer made with user creations

Share it:

With the debut of the approaching full version, Sony has decided to inaugurate an interesting advertising campaign for the visionary Dreams, the latest creative effort of Media Molecule, using the works created by users with the powerful game editor.

Although the game is still in Early Access, the trailer released today by the Japanese giant highlights the incredible creations that users have been able to produce. Specifically, the 30-second video focuses on the "dream maker" ManChikenTurtle who managed to put together an interesting campaign based on seven different levels. The trailer then invites users to intervene on the game phases to create increasingly incredible and complex versions, thus promoting the collaborative aspect by Dreams.

Only yesterday the guys from Media Molecule have published another video in which they explain in detail all the aspects and new additions of the editor of Dreamlike Creation present in Dreams, in the next final version of the game. Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that the final version of Dreams (of which you can find our tried here) is scheduled for February 14 exclusively on PS4 but for Early Access users it will be available on February 11.