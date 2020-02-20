Dreams: Sonic and Hogwarts Castle among the new user creations

Share it:

Although only a few days have passed since the release of the final version of Dreams, who has spent a long time in Early Access on PlayStation 4, there are really many creations of the community that can leave you speechless.

Among these there are two that certainly deserve a special mention: the one dedicated to Sonic and the one inspired by Hogwarts, the mammoth castle which is the background to the events narrated in Harry Potter. In the first case we can see a creation that proposes an incredibly well-made mini-game with the blue porcupine of Sega as its protagonist and which, at a little attentive glance, could easily be exchanged for a new video game dedicated to him. Inside the level we can find all the elements that distinguish the episodes with three-dimensional gameplay of the series such as the tracks on which to perform crazy stunts, long high-speed jumps, the destruction in sequence of the opponents without ever touching the ground and the inevitable rings of 'gold.

Also noteworthy is the reproduction of the user's Hogwarts Castle LoveSponge, who took the trouble to recreate every single environment such as the corridors, the huge canteen (with lots of lighting) and Hagrid's house. We certainly do not reach the technical levels seen in the Dreams photorealistic english breakfast created by some developers, but in any case it is an incredible job.

Before leaving you to the videos showing both creations of the community, we invite you to take a look also at our guide with the tips to start creating on Dreams, a title that we remind you is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro .