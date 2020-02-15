Dreams reviews: Media Molecule sandbox is in the Top 10 of the best PS4 games

Share it:

Based on the average Metacritic rating of Dreams' international reviews, Media Molecule's creative sandbox is to be considered in all respects as one of the best games in the entire PlayStation 4 game library.

Even considering the blockbuster remasters of past generations (like Journey is The Last of Us) and expansions of already marketed games (like War of the Chosen from XCOM 2), the latest digital effort by the authors of LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway still manages to carve out a place of honor in the Olympus of most important and influential titles of the Sony console.

With judgments that oscillate between8.5 and 9.5 out of 10industry criticism considers Dreams to be the same as the acclaimed soulslike bloodborne or the iconic open world RPG The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

Here then is the ranking of the PS4 games that boast the highest average rating on the Metacritic portal, suitably updated after the launch of the final version of Dreams and the publication of the reviews that accompanied the release on the Black Monolith.

PlayStation 4: ranking of the best video games

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 97

Grand Theft Auto V – 97

The Last of Us Remastered – 95

God of War – 94

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen – 93

Person 5 – 93

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – 93

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End – 93

Journey – 92

Bloodborne – 92

Dreams – 92

Undertale – 92

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 92

Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition – 92

On the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of Dreams by Francesco Fossetti and the launch trailer published by Media Molecule to celebrate its release on PS4.