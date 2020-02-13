Dreams: PS Plus and online connection required to play?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The experience behind Dreams is based on sharing with other users. To play with the new creative tool of Media Molecule you need to connect to the network and have a subscription PS Plus active? Let's see all there is to know about it.

Are there any limitations in terms of functionality for those who do not have a PlayStation Plus subscription? Do I need to be connected to the network to play Dreams? If not, are there restrictions for offline mode? We will answer all these questions below.

PS Plus required to access all Dreams features?

No, thePlayStation Plus service subscription is not required to access all Dreams functions. Whether you are a PS Plus member or not, you will be able to access the complete experience offered by the new Media Molecule creative tool in any case.

Online connection required to play Dreams?

No, it is not necessary to be connected to the network to play Dreams. However, as you can see in the image below, the offline mode of Dreams provides several restrictions. Playing offline you will not be able to download the creations of the other players, nor share yours, and you will not even be able to consult the latest published tutorials or participate in the Community Jam.

Playing offlinehowever, you will be able to access the contents you have already downloaded, work on your creations and save them locally on your system. In any case, when you have the opportunity, the advice is to play while connected to the network, in order to enjoy the full experience offered by Dreams in all its components.

If you want to know more about the new creative tool of Media Molecule, we invite you to read our Dreams review.