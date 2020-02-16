Dreams, post launch support: the team discusses DLC and makes fun of Kojima's Dreams

Share it:

After a long wait and an Early Access phase that has lasted for several months, Dreams finally landed on the gaming market in its complete form.

Welcomed with enthusiasm by specialized critics, the virtual creative workshop created by the team of Media Molecule it even found itself in the Top 10 of the best PS4 games for votes obtained on Metacritic. But what will the development team's future commitment to its fledgling production be? He recently mentioned it Alex Evans, by Media Molecule, during an interview granted to the editorial staff of Eurogamer.net.

"I know there will be free updates, and that they will be succulent. I don't know how we will pack them. – the developer began – But what we intend to do is to work on several things in parallel. And VR will be the most elaborate. Later we will publish them as and when we can". The author then went on to comment ironically on the possibility of developing non-free DLCs:"I guess we'll have paid content – maybe if we can get Kojima's Dreams, you know, if you are reading these words, Kojima, show up and we will realize Kojima's Dreams!".

