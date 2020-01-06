Dreams on PS4: recreated in the game Minas Tirith, the mythical city of The Lord of the Rings

Share it:

The content creator of Dreams known as "Bevis2" has decided to go back to the epic journey of Gandalf and Frodo in the fantasy saga of The Lord of the Rings to recreate Minas Tirith.

The legendary capital of the Kingdom of Gondor which served as the backdrop for the Battle of the Middle Earth narrated in Tolkien's novels and immortalized in the film The Return of the King is used by the content creator of Dreams to show off the incredible potential of the last editor Media Molecule sandbox.

The White City level created by Bevis2 with the contribution of Vitamin_G90 it allows us to cross the gates of Minas Tirith and to ascend virtually to the throne room of the King of Gondor, appreciating the infinite attention to detail placed by the two Dreams players in shaping every architectural element of the city. Many of the recreated buildings, moreover, also have interiors, too explorable and furnished complete with lighting.

The two members of the close-knit Dreams community even offered the other players the opportunity freely use your own graphic assets to give life to further levels, be they minigames, artistic projects or interactive experiences. Recently, another fan of Media Molecule's creative sandbox showed off his skills by recreating a photorealistic English breakfast in Dreams with the tools of the Early Access phase, destined to end on February 14 with the arrival of the final version of Dreams on PS4.