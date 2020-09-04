Dreams, news coming soon! Media Molecule founder leaves the team

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Following the game’s first release, work on Dreams have continued at full speed, with a constant expansion of this creative universe designed for gamers.

Over the course of the summer, the developers of Media Molecule in particular, they made PlayStation VR support available for Dreams, thus offering the public the opportunity to give vent to their imagination in an even more immersive way. The news, however, does not seem finished yet, at least according to what was promised by the co-founder of study, Alex Evans.

The latter recently sent a message to the community announcing the decision of abandon, at least temporarily, video game development. Following a reflection carried out in the months of the lockdown, he reports, he has chosen to try to embark on a new path in life. After more than 13 years spent in the ranks of Media Molecule, Alex Evans looks with affection on the working environment created in the software house and on the activities carried out during his stay in the team, in which he has full confidence. “For anyone worrying about Dreams, – writes – it is not necessary! What Media Molecule is doing about Dreams at the moment will leave you incredibly surprised“.

While waiting to learn what it may be, players can continue to create new creations in Dreams.