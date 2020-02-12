Dreams: Media Molecule publishes the launch trailer in Italian of the exclusive PS4

Share it:

The authors of Media Molecule pack the launch trailer in Italian of the final version of Dreams, the creative sandbox developed exclusively on PlayStation 4.

The video proposed to us by the English subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment focuses on the freedom granted to users in the creation of customized levels, mini-games and interactive experiences through the editor integrated in the title.

The final version of Dreams is available today, February 11th, as a free update for all those who participated in the Early Access phase: for everyone else, the launch date of Media Molecule's "digital dream" was and continues to be set for the February 14, also here exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO.

In addition to the aforementioned Dream Creation editor, the "version 1.0" of Dreams also includes the triple story line, several explanatory tutorials, compatibility with Trophies and a redesigned interface to allow easier and more intuitive access to the works that populate the already immense Dreamworld built by the community in recent months. For what concern PS VR supportinstead, we will have to wait for an update that will be launched in the future by the authors of LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway and which, presumably, will be free for those who already own the game.