Dreams in Virtual Reality: the PS VR update arrives in July and it's free!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of the DreamsCom digital event dedicated to the creators of Dreams, the authors of Media Molecule have packed a video to finally announce the release date of the free update of Dreams with PS VR.

The introduction of Virtual Reality in Dreams, anticipated in recent months by British developers, represents the next step of long-term support for the future of Dreams between VR and multiplayer.

From the pages of the PlayStation Blog, Abbie Heppe explained as Media Molecule Communications Manager that the update in question will be completely free for those who already own the game. Those who want to put on the PlayStation VR viewer to immerse themselves in the fan made levels of the Dream universe can do so starting from July 22nd.

Also through the free update arriving on Wednesday 22 July, it will be possible to use PS VR to create videos mini-games and digital experiences in Virtual Reality: also for this, Heppe ensures the integration of a completely new section in the menu that will allow access to tutorials with which to master the new creative tools of Dreams with PlayStation VR. At the bottom of the news you will find a video gameplay that shows the infinite potential of Dreams in Virtual Reality.