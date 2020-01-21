Dreams IMPY Awards: le nomination, ne discutiamo oggi in diretta alle 17:00

Le premiazioni degli IMPY Awards di Dreams si terranno il 26 gennaio, vogliamo cogliere quindi questa occasione per ricapitolare tutte le nomination e discuterne in diretta su Twitch. Quando? Oggi pomeriggio alle 17:00.
Obiettivo di MediaMolecule è quello di premiare i migliori creativi del 2019, dando risalto agli autori ed alle opere più interessanti realizzate con la Beta di Dreams. Di seguito tutte le nomination.
Most Helpful Dreamer
- TapGiles
- JimmyJules153
- LadyLexUK
- NeonTheCoder
- Lucid_Stew
Best Curator
- The_Tenia
- Pookachu
- GribbleGrunger
- DiamondDiancie
- LadyLexUK
Community Star
- Project Genesis
- TAPGiles
- LadyLexUK
- oooDorienooo
- KeldBJones
Most Improved Dreamer
- SKINNYCHAD
- SdeReu & Lotte_Double
- Appolonius
- MAC-SEVENTEEN
- Keduko_
Best Visuals
- Wolf Woods by Shandyboy1975
- Beach by Patekkah
- Outpost 60 by BrianTaylor60
- Paintings by OTTOposte1
- Pip Gemwalker by ManChickenTurtle
Best Voice Acting
- KeldBJones – Sheriff Dog in Pig Detective 2
- MrCaseyJones – Opposite Day 5
- Bella_Iris – Computer Voices Collection
- ReddishBoat – Pig Detective Halloween Special
- Awesome_David – Witchy Woods
Best Character
- Ruckus by Morishiro1935
- Anastasia the Messenger Mage by Morning-Nya
- Roger Whitebeard by PuddyDoke
- Frederick the Fox – CodiBear8383
- Bo by Byvsen
Favourite Streamer
- KeldBJones
- Aecert
- Project Genesis
- Gribble Grunger
- Inelious
The Aww-ward
- Colour with Crayons by MarmiteForMe
- The Reach by Ryan47
- Fuzzy and Snowflake by Grumpypickles5
- Duet by Byvsen
- Rainbow Coast by DigitalThing
Funniest Creation
- Witchy Woods by Awesome_David
- Opposite Day 2 by MrCaseyJones
- Dating Friendbot: The Survival Horror Experience by Frostadoodle
- The Classical Order by sdcxsfd
- Pig Detective: A Little Trouble in Little Cologne by Sde_Reu + Lotte Double
Best Song
- PG x JD – Spravade by PGray_Official
- Bees in the Boathouse by JayYoder & AyeWilder
- Riviera Daylight by Mandelbo
- Matte. by DisarmedX
- You and I, All Night by MaJiCkAlOne
Best Sculpture
- Dragon Showcase by Gauffreman
- It’s A Sunset Lookout by ItsDig
- Captain William Stone by MAC-Seventeen
- The Snaggs Head by MadGFX_Snaggs
- The Collector 2 by ryan47
Best Animation
- Duet by Byvsen
- Seventh Doll Machina by BukkoroChan
- Topher Thebes and the Enchanted Crystal by VerbalCreative
- Radical by TheOneironaut
- Fuzzy and Snowflake by Grumpypickles5
Best Gameplay
- Deepest Dungeons RPG by Daniel-Hamster
- Divide by Deimatic
- Cubric by the_burgervan
- Art Therapy by KeldBJones
- Scavenger by Robinabcstu
Best Narrative
- The Starbrushed Peak by Mandelbo
- Trace of Time by FeyzPS
- Pig Detective 2 by SdeReu & Lotte_Double
- Mimeo Prophecy by raz0rbackzwei
- Day by Day by GentlemanTom
Hidden Gem Dream
- Chrono Shot: Infinite by RadishLord
- Tactics 100 by Aecert
- Zdex – Temple of Flies Part 1&2 by ZakYeL_
- Do Robots Dream of Electric Imps by SlurmMacKenzie
- Fin by Fleckromancer
Best Sound Design
- The Ornithologist’s Private Collection by Mattizzle1
- Turbulence by sanderobros
- The Backrooms by Syntronic_
- Great Job, Human by the__burgervan
- Pig Detective 2: Adventures in Cowboy Town by Sde_Reu + Lotte_Double
The Wish I Had Thought of That Award
- Player Piano Player by Enigma_0123
- Functioning Move Violin by TannicAlloy
- The Gate by ruolbu
- Alex’s Nightmare by SlurmMacKenzie
- Living Clock Screensaver by Agarwel
Hidden Gem Creator
- The_Tenia
- Chellssey
- Appolonius
- ORD6
- Mattizzle1
Dream of the Year
- Topher Thebes and the Enchanted Crystal by Verbal Creative
- Wind-Up by Fireburn02
- Mimeo Prophecy by raz0rbackzwei
- Ruckus: Just Another Natural Disaster by Morishiro1935
- Pig Detective: Adventures in Cowboy Town by SdeReu & Lotte_Double
- Pip Gemwalker by ManChickenTurtle
- Opposite Day 2: Regular Day by MrCaseyJones
Creator of the Year
- DisarmedX
- SdeReu + Lotte-Double
- SlurmMacKenzie
- MrCaseyJones
- DiamondDiancie10
Per saperne di più vi aspettiamo oggi alle 17:00 sul canale Twitch di Everyeye.it, discuteremo apertamente delle opere e delle potenzialità di Dreams, in arrivo in versione definitiva il 14 febbraio su PlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO.
