Dreams: here are the hilarious greetings from the authors of God of War and Days Gone

From their social profiles, the guys from Sony Bend and Sony Santa Monica congratulate their colleagues in Media Molecule for the release of the final version of Dreams on PS4, creating two nice artworks.

The two designs shared online by Sony Interactive Entertainment's subsidiaries represent unique crossovers between the creative universe of Dreams and the dimensions of God of War and Days Gone.

Sony Santa Monica artwork created by Lead Concept Artist Luke Berliner, for example, immortalizes the hero-cursor of Dreams, Imp, intent on familiarizing himself with the improbable "dreamlike" and super-stylized versions of Kratos and Atreus, the dynamic duo of characters from the blockbuster action God of War.

As for the homage to Sony Bend's Media Molecule, the digital artists of Oregon give Deacon St. John the opportunity to immerse yourself in the colorful atmospheres of the Dreamworld to create a sort of ideal bridge between the world of Dreams and that of Days Gone with the help of a pair of PS Move controllers and a lot of imagination.

At the bottom of the news you will find the two tweets that immortalize the exquisite artwork of Sony Santa Monica and Sony Bend. The release of the new PS4 exclusiveHowever, Media Molecule is focused on the future of the project, as confirmed by the same English team discussing DLC ​​and post-launch support of Dreams.