Dreams: for the former Sony Shawn Layden "is the future of video game development"

In congratulating Media Molecule for the Dreams Gold phase, the former president of Sony Worldwide Studios, Shawn Layden, has spent words on honey for the creative sandbox of the British developers famous for having also created LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway .

Despite having left Sony for more than three months now, Layden shares a message on his Twitter profile where he still feels deeply connected to the work done by the guys from Media Molecule.

Addressing the director of MM Siobhan Reddy, the former boss of Sony's Worldwide Studios speaks directly to the authors of the British development company to express all his happiness for the Gold phase of Dreams: "Congratulations to Team MM! I am so happy for and proud of you all. This is an epic achievement that will change the way video games are developed as we know it today. This is Freedom. Good, very good!".

To Layden 's words are added the enthusiastic reactions and greetings from all SIE executives, with reactions that, of course, also affected the social profiles of the other divisions of the company and first party studios. At this point we just have to remind you that the launch of the final version of Dreams is scheduled for February 14 exclusively on PlayStation 4, but with Media Molecule's dream of bringing the title also on PS5 and to allow content creators to "export" their work to other platforms.