Dreams for PS4 is already gold: its development is over

Dreams has entered gold phase, confirmed the developer Media Molecule. The British study, parents of LittleBigPlanet, thus ends a complex development that began there by 2012 in parallel to Tearaway, although it was not until the PlayStation Meeting of 2013 when its first technical demo was presented and at the E3 of 2015 when it was formally shown title.

It will be this February 14th when the players of PS4 They can access the full version of Dreams, which has been in early access since last year 2019. The tools for creating the title will allow users to recreate existing video games or give free rein to their imagination with experiences of all kinds, primary objective Media Molecule with what is your most ambitious project to date. So much so that television series can even be created.

“Thank you all for the love and support you have shown to Dreams and Media Molecule. We are very excited to continue this adventure with you, ”said the official statement through the social network Twitter.

The latest confirmed numbers of registered users date back to last June, when more than 100,000 players were reported creating and sharing content on Dreams servers. It remains to be seen the reception of the game when it is launched in stores in physical and digital format within just a few weeks; The PlayStation 4 family of consoles has already sold more than 106 million units, a very large installed base with which Sony expects the implementation of the game to be enough to make the Dreams community give its own for years.

It is unknown if Dreams will have an adapted version of PlayStation 5 (PS5), the next Sony console to be launched at Christmas 2020. During the CES 2020 held this January in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sony has presented the official logo of the console and summarized in five the main features of the machine, whose price and catalog of launches is unknown for now.

Source | Half Molecule