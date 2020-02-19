Dreams: five tips to start from Media Molecule

Share it:

The creative tools made available by Dreams they are very versatile and powerful. To help us master them little by little, Media Molecule has released five tips to keep in mind when taking your first steps in the game.

Start small

Dreams allows you to shape any type of experience (did you know that someone managed to create a parody of Red Dead Online?), But at the beginning it is better for you starting from the basics. Before realizing your dream RPG, in fact, it would be an excellent idea to focus on the little things. You could for example create a tree, or a rock covered with moss. By doing so, you will learn to take advantage of all the functions of the editor gradually.

Take advantage of others' creations

Always keep an eye on the Dreamworld! It is likely that among the creations of the community there is already something ready that is right for you. Take a cue from the work of the other players, or reamix them to create the medieval tavern of your dreams! You can also use them to understand how they were made.

Join the community

There Dreams community is always active and available. From Reddit to Discord, passing through the Dreams topic of the Everyeye forum, the players of the new Media Molecuse creative tool will not fail to give you useful advice, and to help you in case of need. We also recommend that you participate in the weekly Media Molecule streams on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 18:00 in Italy to receive advice directly from the developers.

Persevere

Never give up! It sounds like a sentence, but all the creators of the Dream universe started from scratch, just like you. Do not let the initial difficulties discourage you, and never be afraid to try new things. There are often many ways to create in Dreams, and the best way to find out is to experiment.

Dreamlike base

Furnish your dream base! This is the perfect place for learn how to place objects in 3D space. It also contains guides that allow you to anchor the elements to the surface, to create and modify your creation more easily.

Finally, we recommend that you play while connected to the network (PS Plus subscription is not required), so you can access all the tutorials and useful resources of the community to master the dynamics of creation. Read more on the title of Media Molecule, we refer you to our review of Dreams.