Dreams debuts in the English Top 10, FIFA 20 resists in first place in the ranking

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dreams is Yakuza Remastered Collection were the main retail releases of the past week, how did the two games debut in the UK? Both entered the Top 10, with the SEGA collection capable of conquering the bottom step of the podium.

FIFA 20 remains firmly in the lead followed by Call of Duty Modern Warfare while in third place we find as said Yakuza Remastered Collection.

Top 10 UK 17 February 2020

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Yakuza Remastered Collection Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Dreams Luigi's Mansion 3 NBA 2K20

Dreams debuts in eighth place, a result not particularly exciting for an exclusive PlayStation but the game seems to have sold particularly well in digital format. Darksiders Genesis he made his debut at position number 11 while Street Fighter V Champion Edition occupies the position number 37.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, GTA V, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi's Mansion 3 and NBA 2K20 reappear in the standings, results favored by the price cuts applied by British retailers. Zombie Army 4 drops to position number 24 (down 61% from the previous week) while Ring Fit Adventure drops from position 4 to 30.