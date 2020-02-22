Dreams could be used to teach game design

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you have read our Dreams review, you will already know what we think of the game: it is an extremely interesting experience, which can unleash the creativity of all of us as perhaps it had never been done before in a video game.

The exclusive PS4 is practically a software of design with which it is possible to achieve any kind of thing and then share it with the world. It is therefore logical that it would catalyze the attention not only of the players, but also of the game designers and of those who teach this subject in courses.

The game's creative director revealed it, Mark Healey, in a recent interview, in which he admitted that several schools and universities have contacted the study to ask for permission to use the game.

"In a design course it would be perfect, because it is possible to create prototypes very quickly. That's the beauty, it's a complete set of tools to make games or films. There is a learning curve, but in my opinion it's much faster than trying to learn all the other software you need"said Healey about the possibility of using Dreams in game design courses.

"You have all the different tools in one place, they are not separate packages so you need to understand how to interact with each other. It's all in the same place, and they all use the same interface."

In short, it is something within everyone's reach, with which everyone can experiment. Not bad for an expense of forty dollars on the PlayStation Store. In this regard, if you need help getting started, on our website you will find a guide to take your first steps in Dreams.