Dreams at the limits of photorealism with the level that recreates … an English breakfast!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We do not live by just fan made remakes in the Dream of Dreams: a fan of the Media Molecule sandbox has in fact tried to probe the limits of the graphics engine of the exclusive PS4 by creating a photorealistic scene that captures an English breakfast.

If you are among those who have decided to give credit to the vision of Media Molecule by participating in the Early Access phase of Dreams, you can make your mouth water by recovering the level on your console Full Beech Breakfast of "THE_ARCH1TECT" using the Dreamworld's internal search engine.

Both this hyper-realistic level and all the other mini-games and digital microcosms created by the Dreams user will be available for free by the buyers of the launch edition of this promising sandbox. The release of the final version of Dreams is scheduled for February 14: inside you will find the tools of the editor and the related tutorials, but also the levels of the three narrative lines created by Media Molecule to shape the title's "main campaign".

For what concern PS VR supportinstead, the British developers promise to implement it with a future patch together with many other features that will lead the title to embrace the nextgen represented by SS5 and, perhaps, also from other platforms.