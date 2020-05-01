Dreams announces a free and permanent demo for PS4

Share it:

Not even two hours have passed since we shared with all of you a topic in which we talked about the free games that you can enjoy this coming weekend. But to all those experiences at no cost we must also add something very interesting: the possibility of trying Dreams on PS4.

Indeed, Sony has announced that the Media Molecule title will debut a free — and permanent — demo on the PlayStation Store. In addition, that demo will be available today, Friday May 1, 2020. Below you have all the details.

For starters, Sony has confirmed that this demo will allow players to explore a selection of community levels and part of the story mode. In other words, they'll have access to some of Dreams' most spectacular creations.

On the other hand, among the most recommended creations are works such as The Ornithologist’s Private Collection, Ruckus, Cubric, Player Piano Player, Art Therapy or Great Job Human! As if that were not enough, it has also been confirmed that the demo includes the first 20 minutes of the Art’s Dream narrative adventure. That is, the first levels of the story mode of the MM title.

In short, and as you can see, it will be an atypical demo, as is the game itself. In fact, it will also give us the possibility to explore the indreams.me website, where players can add the experiences made in Dreams to a list to which, once the full game has been purchased, they will have access.

And speaking of acquiring the complete game, if we get hold of it (and as it usually happens with free trial periods), we can keep everything we have obtained in the demo. In addition, although the usual price of Dreams in the Store is 39.99 euros, between today and May 5, 2020, it will be possible to buy it with a 25% discount. Or what is the same, for just 30 euros.