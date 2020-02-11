Dreams and Granblue Fantasy Versus among the live broadcasts of the week on Twitch

Share it:

Also this week we will entertain you on Twitch with a series of broadcasts dedicated to the hottest games of the moment, from Dreams to Metro Exodus Sam's Story passing through the comments to the winners of the 2020 Oscars and the usual appointments with Questions and Answers.

Below is the complete calendar (subject to unexpected changes, all updates on the Twitch Everyeye.it profile) for the week from 10 to 16 February 2020.

Monday 10 February

16:00 – Special Oscar Night Cinema

17:00 – Q&A Tech

9.30 pm – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan87

Tuesday 11 February

15:00 – Q&A Questions and Answers (only on YouTube)

16:00 – Q&A Questions and Answers

5:00 pm – BioShock Infinite DLC Episode 2

9:00 pm – Song of Horror Episode 2

Wednesday 12 February

5:00 pm – Metro Exodus Sam's Story

9:00 pm – The Division 2 feat Gaming Day

Thursday 13 February

17:00 – Dreams Story Mode

20:00 – 7 days

9:00 pm – Destiny 2 feat Gaming Day

Friday February 14th

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

17:00 – Cydonia

9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever Satellite Reign feat. Be_Frankie

Saturday 15th February

5.00 pm – Granblue Fantasy Versus feat SchiacciSempre

Sunday 16th February

We remind you that, in the event that you do not have the opportunity to attend one or more live on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel, you can always retrieve the replies that will be uploaded on time to the YouTube Everyeye On Demand channel. Everyeye.it Q&A are still available as Podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts!