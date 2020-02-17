Dreams: Alex Evans confirms, the Media Molecule game is already running on PlayStation 5

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

An interesting interview by Alex Evans of Media Molecule to Eurogamer's colleagues gave us the opportunity to explore some interesting questions related to Dreams and its possible compatibility with the next one PlayStation 5.

Answering a question relating to any platforms on which it will be possible to see at work Dreams, the Technical Director of Media Molecule replied: "I can't say that PlayStation 5 It is brilliant! But it has been announced and at least I can use this word. I mean, obviously, we will look in that direction, we are a PlayStation studio. Actually Dreams already runs on PlayStation 5: here it is, this is the scoop. But only for us who are developers and explore. I would lie to you if I told you that we have not probed this possibility but currently we have no plans …. I admit that we are evaluating but I will not unbalance on a possible exit".

In short, Dreams already seems fully compatible with the next Sony console, although at the moment Evans did not want to go out of balance with confirmations and any launch windows. Meanwhile, the Media Molecule sandbox has reached the Top 10 of the best PS4 games. Before leaving you, we remind you that the Dreams review, edited by Francesco Fossetti, is available on the Everyeye pages.