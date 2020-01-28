Dreams: according to Yoshida, it will continue to be played for another 10 years

Share it:

The Impy Awards were held in the last few hours, an event organized by Media Molecule to celebrate the best creations of users in Dreams, the exclusive PlayStation 4 that allows players to give free rein to their creativity. On stage he also went up Shuhei Yoshida, who talked about the future of the game.

The old president of SIE Worldwide Studios, whose role is now to build relationships with independent teams, said:

"What you saw today at these awards is only the beginning. They told me that Dreams is a 10-year project. Obviously we are not talking about 10 years of development!"

"I can't wait to find out how this platform will evolve and how future video game developers will take advantage of this tool to create experiences that will entertain other users."

It therefore seems that the game is destined to last for a long time and it is increasingly likely that an update will arrive over the next year that will allow you to fully exploit the potential of PlayStation 5, which we remind you will arrive in 2020.

By the way, did you know that according to some insistent rumors Sony could soon announce the PC version of Dreams? According to the latest rumors, Horizon: Zero Dawn, whose arrival on PC could be expected within the year, could also make a transition.