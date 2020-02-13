Dreams: 4K Video Review of Media Molecule's creative sandbox on PS4

Share it:

After an infinite gestation and a long phase in Early Access, Media Molecule's Interactive Dream is now ready to land on PS4: here is our Video Review of the final version of Dreams, the latest creative sandbox of the authors of LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway.

Thanks to the extraordinary features of the Oniric Creation editor, an impeccable artistic direction and a unique ability to communicate with the entire audience of video game enthusiasts, the latest intellectual property of the English subsidiary of Sony promises to write one of the most original pages of this generation of consoles.

Those who have ventured with the tools of the Dreams editor during the Early Access phase, on the other hand, have demonstrated the infinite possibilities offered by the title, allowing the most curious to approach the videogame medium to observe it with different eyes. Between customized levels, minigames, interactive experiences and real digital artwork, the Sogniverso Dreams is already able to give an infinite number of hours of fun: only with time, therefore, will we understand how far the community will be able to go taking advantage of the launch of the final version which, we remember, is scheduled for February 14 exclusively on PlayStation 4. Those who participated in the Early Access phase can already download the free update which introduces the new content of the latest version of the title.

