Dreaming of Fable 4: a fan recreates a setting from the first chapter on Unreal Engine 4

From the pages of his YouTube profile, the independent programmer and designer Marton Nyiri showed the first video of his fan made reconstruction of Fable made using the Unreal Engine 4.

The results achieved by Marton are truly incredible, almost to the limits of photorealism as we can guess by admiring the movie in 4K or even in its Full-HD version. The setting chosen by the youtuber is the Chapel of Skorm, one of the most characteristic and suggestive scenarios of Fable The Lost Chapters: the author used Epic Games' graphic engine to reimagine the entire map with architectures, natural elements and realistic lights.

Nyiri is, however, only the latest in a long list of developers who have decided to celebrate the role-playing saga of Peter Molyneux and deceive the wait for the official announcement of Fable 4, the Xbox Game Studios title that has been the center of indiscretions, analyzes and more or less truthful leaks several times.

In addition to Marton Nyiri and his hyper-realistic reinterpretation of the Skorm Chapel, too Moses Saintfleur of CyberConnect2 (the software house about to launch Dragon Ball Z Kakarot) he let himself go to nostalgia imagining Fable 4 on Unreal Engine 4. Who knows, maybe it will be the interest aroused by this kind of projects that pushed Microsoft to finally reveal Fable 4 for PC and, let's say, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.