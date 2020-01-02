Dreaming of Elden Ring: fans of action soulslike imagine ten fake boss fights

Share it:

Fans of Dark Souls and action soulslike video games have tried to imagine the types of bosses we will be able to deal with by exploring the fantasy dimension of Elden Ring, the role-playing blockbuster being developed at From Software with the contribution of George R.R. Martin.

The experiment carried out by the community involved many fans on forums such as Reddit and ResetEra, thus giving way to the youtuber VaatiVidya to pack an interesting in-depth video that focuses on ten fake bosses which, in their judgment, would not disfigure at all in the pantheon of enemies and larger creatures of Elden Ring.

The methodical research conducted by enthusiasts followed precise guidelines, summarized by the youtuber with a scheme that accompanies the description of the individual bosses hypothesized by the community. The scheme in question is based on a numerical judgment from 1 to 10 for factors such as the technical skills of the bosses, their originality, compatibility with the narrative and artistic context based on folklore and Celtic symbolism, the range of skills and any direct references to Elden Ring, albeit with all the limits of the case represented from the inability to tap into gameplay scenes proper.

For those interested, we refer you finally to our video with the news on the game by From Software and George Martin while waiting to admire the first ingame movie and to discover it indicative launch window on PC, PS4, Xbox One and, why not, PS5 and Xbox Series X.