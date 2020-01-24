Dream holidays! Andrea Legarreta and her family receive 2020 at the Chinese Wall

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín fulfilled another of his more big dreams next to her two beautiful daughters, because they received this 2020 in latitudes of China.

This is how the presenter of “Hoy” and the extimbiriche were reporting in their accounts Instagram, where they shared us incredible momentsalone together in family.

So much Andrea as Erik they look very happy and in love, because in all the images that they presented to us they let us see how happy they are at be together. In addition, their daughters look delighted with the various places they visited in the Asian country

“Dawn in Shanghai, fulfilling dreams, collecting family moments“, Andrea wrote in one of her many photos.

In addition, in another image he mentioned “we are who has accompanied us in our worst Y best moments… I love my moments with you loves! My soul doesn't need anything else. Guilin's landscapes They are very famous, there are many paintings of Famous painters in China that were inspired by its mountains. ”

For its part, Erik he also shared some images of him in different important venues of China, so he described one of them as “amazing millenary culture".

View this post on Instagram I did my "research" here in China and as #DatoCultural I found this … This year will be in the Chinese horoscope the year of the metal rat … The beginning of each decade is a positive omen for the Chinese signs, in addition, the new Chinese wheel, that is, the year of the rat marks the beginning of new energies and leaves behind an era of negative energies. Every year change there is a wheel of energy that is reactivated. Mechanical energy is what we use to mobilize daily, it is the force we use to perform physical, but not mental, work. Mental Energy is that which we use to once reach our destination, perform mental work and be able to execute our movements with quality and accuracy. The new Chinese year, the year of the rat, is the opportunity to activate these two energies. When does the year of the rat begin on the Chinese calendar? The year of the rat begins on January 25, 2020. A year of positivism, balance and radical changes. But is every year the same? A radical change for something that has not been marked in our lives How will it be different? Precisely because of the beginning of the Chinese cycle and its coincidence with the new era 2020 – 2030. From this January 25, 2020 you must establish a firm commitment to the radical resolution of problems. They should not be eliminated as one cuts a tree by its leaves, while its desire is to eliminate its roots. Interesting, right? Reporting from #China your “traveling reporter” 🤣🤣🤣 # Year of the Rat 🐀💫🇨🇳❤️ # HappyYearNew Whatever it is, I wish you the best of life beauties! And may God bless you all! 🙌🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💫💫💫💫💫 A post shared by andrealegarreta (@andrealegarreta) on Jan 1, 2020 at 4:53 am PST

With information from Latin Moms