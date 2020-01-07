Dream departure for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken, the Opening is already viral on the web

Share it:

After taking a look at the opening words of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! you will probably think: "No thanks, it's not for me". The new series based on the manga by Sumito Owara moreover it might seem unattractive at first glance, yet the pilot and the extraordinary OP seem to have managed to convince more than a few spectators.

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken debuted yesterday on Crunchyroll, with a first episode received in an extraordinarily positive way by users Reddit is MyAnimeList. On Twitter, users went wild praising the original opening theme, entitled Easy Breezy and visible at the top of the article. At the bottom you can take a look at the first reactions of fans.

Shogakukan, the publishing house responsible for the publication of the manga, thus described the synopsis of the work: "Midori, Tsubame and Sayaka are three energetic 15-year-old girls who, after meeting at the Eizouken club, decided to create an anime together. Midori is the most passionate of the three, Tsubame a great designer and Sayaka has an excellent business flair. Will the three high school students manage to make their dream come true?".

The production of Warner Bros Japan boasts the talented in the control room Masaaki Yuasa (Devilman Crybaby, Ride your Wave, Kaiba), who apparently also supervised the script at the animation studio Science Saru. The character design was instead entrusted to Naoyuki Asano (Director of animation in Doraemon and animator of Mob Psycho 100), while the composition of the music was curated by Oorutaichi (Lu and the city of mermaids).

And what do you think of it? Will you give this series a chance? Let us know with a comment! In case you have already been kidnapped by the graphic style and the direction of the anime instead, we advise you to take a look at Devilman Crybaby, another masterpiece of the aforementioned Masaaki Yuasa.