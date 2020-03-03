Draw of the League of Nations: Luis Enrique will not attend due to illness

The national coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, will not attend due to illness this afternoon to the draw for the second edition of League of Nations UEFA will celebrate in Amsterdam, as confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Luis Enrique had planned to move to Amsterdam to be present at the draw (6 pm), together with the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, which participates in the UEFA Ordinary Congress, and together with the RFEF sports director, José Francisco Molina.

The RFEF confirmed that the next call of the absolute selection will be made public on Friday the 20th for friendly matches against Germany and the Netherlands, scheduled for Thursday 26 and Sunday 29, respectively.