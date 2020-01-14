Draw of the Cup: the 32 teams looking for a rival in the round of 16

Share it:

The sixteenth of the end of the Copa del Rey With the draw that will be held on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation from 1:00 p.m. A total of 32 teams will be present in a raffle in which there will be 18 sets of the Santander League, 6 of Second division and 8 of Second B.

At this point in the competition the four Spanish teams that are in the Champions League -FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Valencia and Atlético de Madrid-, which will rival one of the survivors of the Second Division B. As on other occasions, the image of the day will be in the clubs that face these great teams.

The survivors of the top category They are: Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético, Valencia, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Athletic, Villarreal, Granada, Levante, Osasuna, Betis, Valladolid, Eibar, Celta, Mallorca, Leganés and Espanyol.

Those of Second division they are: Real Zaragoza, Mirandés, Rayo, Tenerife, Elche and Girona. And those of Second B: Ebro, Ibiza, Badajoz, Badalona, ​​Cultural Leonesa, Recreational, Unionists and Logroñés. The Badalona is the team that, so far, has won the tag of matagigantes after appealing from this Copa del Rey to Oviedo and Getafe.

All round of 16 matches will be played in a single match in the lower category field. Its celebration is scheduled for next January 22.

These are the rest of the remaining dates of the competition: