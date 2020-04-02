Drake, The Weeknd and J Cole fulfill dream of child with terminal cancer

Share it:

Singers The Weeknd and Drake brightened up the last moments of life for Elijah Williams, who suffered from cancer. Through his Instagram account, Elijah's cousin, Michael Watson II, said that the boy was able to meet his musical idols through Facetime.

"My eleven-year-old cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the strongest resistance for the past three years. Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as he departed for heaven on Friday, but did not leave this world without knowing how loved he was. . Last weekend, Elijah 'met' his three favorite artists: The Weeknd, J. Cole and Drake. I am incredibly grateful to these three super humans who have cared so much for my family during this time. "

Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. Cousin, Elijah, you have battled cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as I have transitioned to heaven on Friday. He didn't leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to "meet" 3 of his favorite artists – The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever. A special thank you to the angels, Kathryn & Krystal for helping make this happen in such a short time. Please lift Kiara, Elijah's mom, and the rest of the fam up in your thoughts & prayers. In a time where there seems like so much is out of our control, one thing that we all have the power to give + show others is LOVE. 2 Corinthians 5: 8 A post shared by Michael Watson II (@forevershowtime) on Mar 29, 2020 at 11:05 AM PDT





Michael Watson II shared a video in his Instagram feed where you can see little Elijah fulfilling the dream of being able to meet his favorite singers.

We will hold on to these moments forever, a special thanks to angels, Kathryn and Krystal for helping to make this happen in such a short time. Pick up Kiara, Elijah's mother, and the rest of the family in their thoughts and prayers.

"At a time when it seems so much is out of our control, one thing we all have the power to give and show to others is love. 2 Corinthians 5: 8," Michael added in his Instagram post.

The images show Elijah in very poor health, but aware that he is talking to music stars. At one point in his conversation with The Weeknd, the latter dedicates words of thanks to him, "I am so honored to be one of your favorite artists, my friend, thank you"

