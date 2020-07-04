Technology

Drake Hollow: The survival of The Molasses Flood has been postponed to a later date

July 3, 2020
The developers of The Molasses Flood have announced the postponement of Drake Hollow, the cartoon-style survival game presented during the Inside Xbox in November and repeatedly shown during the last events dedicated to independent studies.

The postponement of Drake Hollow was announced via social media directly by the Studio Director Forrest Dowling: "Hi everyone, I have an update regarding the launch date. We put it off, we won't go out on July 17th. This is for technical reasons, boring and complicated to explain and all under NDA. We are working hard to resolve everything so we can publish the game as soon as possible. I apologize for the delay and would like the game in your hands more than you want. Unfortunately given the nature of the delay we cannot have a release date but we will let you know as soon as possible".

The release date of Drake Hollow it had only been announced on May 20. Obviously the technical problems of the game require additional work that is not budgeted by the developers. Waiting to understand what will be the fate of the Drakes and the Feral, we remind you that the Drake Hollow will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

